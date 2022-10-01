On Friday, a Parker County rivalry wrote a new chapter as the Brock Lady Eagles volleyball traveled to take on the Peaster Greyhounds for a big district battle.
Both teams came into the matchup tied for first in the district with identical 6-0 records.
"I told the girls before the game that they are lucky to have a rivalry like that because there are no more in the state of Texas in 3A that I know of like this rivalry," Peaster Head Coach Autumn Threet said. "So, of course, that is a win."
This matchup was the first of two between the rivals, as they will finish the regular season at Brock.
During the first set of the match, the Peaster Greyhounds and Lady Eagles were tied at two when the Greyhounds took off on an 11-0 scoring run before Ellason Felts ended the Lady Eagles drought. The Greyhounds dominated in the first set, 25-11.
"Our goal in our district games is to sweep everyone," Threet said. "I think we are capable of that. I know that while in the first set of a match, there is all the adrenaline, and when you hit set two, you flatten out with energy."
The second set was where the Lady Eagles put up a fight.
Peaster jumped to a 7-4 lead, but the Lady Eagles fought back hard to tie the game 7-7. Each team battled evenly throughout the second set of the match, answering the other team's score to keep it close.
The Greyhounds found the right path to taking the second set of the match, which they won 25-19.
The third set seemed to be just like the second set. Both of the teams were even and traded scores. Even though the Greyhounds managed to get a big lead during the third set, the Lady Eagles fought hard and got within four points in hopes of extending the match to a fourth set.
Peaster held on for the 25-19 third-set win and the sweep of the Brock Lady Eagles 3-0.
Peaster returns to action on Tuesday when they take on Millsap. Brock returns to play when they take on Breckenridge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.