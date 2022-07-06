After finishing up his freshman year at Peaster High School, Will Bushaw saddled up and dazzled at the recent 2022 Texas High School Rodeo Championship last month.
Bushaw won both go rounds and the finals in cutting, and topped that off with Texas High School Rookie of the Year honors.
It was the first year of high school rodeo for Bushaw, 15, but he was introduced early on by his older brother, Charles Russell.
A two-time state high school rodeo cutting champion, Charles Russell also won the NCHA Amateur and Limited Non Professional Futurity.
The younger Bushaw followed in his footsteps, winning the 2020 Youth NCHA World Championship.
"He's a great boy, loved by his teachers, coaches and classmates," his father, Chad Bushaw, said.
Will also competes on the basketball and bass fishing teams, as well as a Top 10 student.
