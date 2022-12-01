PERRIN - The Perrin-Whitt Lady Pirates volleyball program had three players receive superlative awards, four others receive All-District nominations and three landed on the Academic All-District team after a 19-win season.
Aaliyah Brown and Makenna Mathis shared the Offensive MVP for the Lady Pirates.
Brown finished the year with 75 Aces, 279 kills, 15 blocks and 242 digs.
Mathis collected 90 aces with 165 serve-receive attempts and 93.3% serve. She also had 197 kills and 343 assists.
Erika Hernandez took home Defensive MVP honors for the Lady Pirates as she had 34 aces, 12 kills, 27 assists and 277 digs.
Kennadee Langham received First-Team All-District honors as she had 49 aces, 173 kills, 45 total blocks, 21 assists and 56 digs for the year.
Natasha Frissell brought home Second-Team All-District honors. She finished with 57 aces, 24 kills, 251 assists and 202 digs.
Landry Anderson and Jessa Angelly received Honorable Mention for their play this season.
Anderson had 32 kills, 28 blocks and 16 digs.
Angelly finished with 37 aces, 18 kills, 12 assists and 108 digs this year.
Brown, Frissell and Mathis represented the Lady Pirates on the Academic All-District team.
