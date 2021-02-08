It’s not that Peaster wasn’t athletic minded. The school has produced successful baseball and basketball teams for years. Its roundballers won state titles in 1999 and 2000 and were state finalists in 2020. The girls volleyball team reached the state finals in 2016.
Football, though, was slow to become established at the 3A school.
In 2017, the school’s first football squad began playing against private schools in an independent league. A plan to apply for University Interscholastic League competition in 2020 hit a snag when school officials and parents began having second thoughts in 2019.
The team’s roster was young at that time — only five seniors. Most were sophomores. Joining the UIL meant these youngsters would go from playing small, private schools to squaring up under Friday night lights in big stadiums against powerhouses such as Brock, Pilot Point and Boyd in the hardscrabble 3A-1 District 4.
In late 2019, the Peaster ISD board of trustees voted to wait until 2022 or later to seek inclusion in UIL competition. Then, in early 2020, the school district hired a new superintendent, Lance Johnson, and a new athletic director and football coach, Gary McElroy. Both wanted inclusion in the UIL immediately, and that’s what happened.
By the time the 2020 season began in August, McElroy was wearing a headset on the sidelines. His son, Gunner, was taking snaps at quarterback. And Peaster won three games and came close to winning two others, going 3-7 for the season.
Six months later, two of the team’s players — Jayden Canafax and Cole Tierce — sat at a table in the school cafeteria surrounded by balloons, family, friends, coaches and teachers to become the school’s first two athletes to be recruited for college football. Both signed letters of intent to attend Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas.
The journey from fuzz-faced freshmen to college football recruits wasn’t easy, especially for Canafax. He was a freshman when football came to Peaster and joined the team immediately. Starting from scratch while competing against established squads could be brutal.
“It was a definitely a grind,” he said.
Some players backed out in a hurry, particularly after two-a-day practices began that first summer.
“We had some ups and downs with teammates quitting on us,” Canafax said. “They didn’t understand what it was like to play football.”
Others were able to endure two-a-days but couldn’t keep up their grades in class and had to quit the team.
As the roster numbers fell, more players were relied on to play offense, defense and special teams. Four quarters of football meant just that — four full quarters with little rest.
“Typical iron-man football,” Canafax said. “It was a grind on our bodies and our mental attitudes to keep going.”
They kept going, though, and two players have scholarships to show for it.
“I’m super excited,” Tierce said. “Hendrix is an amazing college. I’m going to an amazing place with the greatest of friends.”
Tierce hadn’t played football since elementary school when he transferred to Peaster from Weatherford High School for his senior year. He’ wrestled at Weatherford and kept himself in shape, so he tried out for football and became a vital part of the team in its UIL debut.
“We have an amazing staff here, and they made that transition seamless,” Tierce said. “They welcomed me with open arms and really showed me the ropes. It was easy to succeed.”
After the 2020 season ended, McElroy sent film on Canafax and Tierce to several coaches at colleges. A coach at Hendrix, someone McElroy has known for years, “watched their film and was really impressed,” he said.
McElroy figures the two seniors will be the first of many to sit in the Peaster cafeteria and sign letters in the years to come.
“It’s a historical day for Peaster High School and Peaster athletics and for our football program,” McElroy said. “It shows that if you put in hard work and dedication…you can get in and play college football. People are looking at Peaster, Texas. Universities know that we are a legitimate football program and that we produce high-quality athletes.”
College scouts don’t focus much on teams in independent leagues because the level of competition is spotty. Kids can be less inclined to join a non-UIL team, McElroy said.
“Very little participation,” he said. “People were leery of putting the time and effort into it because it really wasn’t going to go anywhere at that time. Now, being under UIL, we have a chance to compete for district championships, playoff spots and so on.”
The number of kids joining the football program has increased by about a third in the past year, the coach said.
“The program is taking off,” he said. “Kids want to play and compete and be a part of something. Football adds to the greatness that Peaster has already had in its other sports, basketball and baseball. Now, football can take its place at the table as well.”
Canafax thanked his coaches for helping him become a better athlete and thanked his parents for encouraging him to keep up his grades. Heartfelt gratitude was directed at his comrades who toiled through two-a-days and left blood, sweat and tears on the field at every game.
“I’m thankful for friends, honestly,” Canafax said. “They played a major role in this, having my back through all the rough times. We got through it, and at the end of the day we all got closer as a team and better as people.”
