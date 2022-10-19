Garner volleyball traveled to take on the Perrin-Whitt Pirates for a district match-up Tuesday.
In the second set, the Garner Longhorns fought for their lives to extend the match.
The Longhorns took their first lead before Perrin battled back to make it a two-point game. Garner did not stay down for long as they went on a 15-6 scoring run. Aces from Aaleyah Crews and Tarryn Wakefield highlighted the scoring run.
The Pirates tried to come back at the end of the set as they scored a few points in a row, but the Longhorns held on to their determination and won the set 25-20 to even up the match.
"In the second set, we just got in our heads," Perrin Head Coach Rebekah Bland said. "That threw them off their game, which led to confusion and frustration, but they regained their composure starting with the third set."
During the first set of the match, the Pirates jumped out to a four-point lead only to see it vanish in a matter of seconds. The Longhorns came to fight, but after Perrin regained their composure, they took off and got their lead back up to four again.
Following the early one-point lead, Perrin outscored the Garner 20-13 on their way to winning the opening set 25-17.
The Pirates jumped out to an early 6-2 lead in the third set and never looked back. Garner showed some life as they got it to a 6-4 deficit, but the Pirates kicked into overdrive and went on a 19-7 run the rest of the way to win the set 25-11. A kill by Aaliyah Brown highlighted the commanding run for the Pirates.
"I am pleased with our game today," Bland said. "We had our middle blocker go out, so it is a new rotation. They did a good job adjusting to it."
In set four, it was all Perrin again, as they opened up to a 6-1 before handling the visiting Longhorns the rest of the way. A 19-9 run ended the set 25-10 and the match, 3-1 in favor of the Lady Pirates. An Ace from Natasha Frissell highlighted the set-ending run.
"We came out and won our first-ever district set," Longhorn Head Coach Kaitlyn Embrey said. "It was a great battle from us in that aspect because nine freshmen make up our team. I feel like the place where we were at the beginning of the season compared to where we are now is not the same. We have grown a lot this year, but we have never been in this type of atmosphere, with a big crowd of fans on both sides.
The Pirates return to action Friday when they welcome in Graford, and Garner returns to the court when they travel to Graford Tuesday, Oct. 25, for the final game of the season.
