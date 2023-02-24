Two Palo Pinto schools are moving on after the first wave of area boys' basketball playoffs this week.

The Gordon Longhorns are continuing their historic run, after a convincing win over Rochelle, 63-22, Thursday night.

The Horns will face the winner of the Cherokee/Lingleville matchup set for Friday night.

The Graford Jackrabbits' hopes on a second straight state championship are still alive and thriving after their win over Sulphur Bluff Thursday, 60-22.

Graford will take on Slidell, who defeated Honey Grove, on Monday for the regional quarterfinal.

The Poolville Monarchs lost a close one against Nocona in Bridgeport Thursday, as the Indians came away with the 46-41 win.

Poolville finishes the season with an overall record of 22-14 after logging a bi-district championship.

Still to come

Brock takes on Llano in their area round matchup Friday night at Comanche High School.

Both teams from Community Christian have their sights set on a TCAF state title.

The Lady Warriors play at noon Saturday against St. Paul's Prep at Lake Country Christian School in Fort Worth, followed by the Warriors at 2 p.m. against Harvest Lantana.

