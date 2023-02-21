BOYS:
The Gordon Longhorns advanced to the second round after a 59-32 win over Blum Monday night in Weatherford.
The Horns will take on the winner of Priddy-Rochelle in their area matchup.
The Graford Jackrabbits won their bi-district game over Prairie Valley Monday night, 74-40.
Graford takes on the winner of Sulphur Bluff/Campbell, who were set to play Tuesday night.
GIRLS:
The Peaster Lady Hounds lost a heartbreaker Monday to Holliday, 70-69.
Payton Hull rang up 50 points in the effort, including a three-pointer at the buzzer that got the Lady Hounds to within one.
Peaster finishes their season with an overall record of 29-6 and a district championship.
