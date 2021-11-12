Two of Parker County's undefeated maintained their winning streaks, dispatching their bi-district opponents handily as the 2021 football playoffs got underway Thursday.
The Brock Eagles punched through Wall with a 40-6 win in Clyde.
Running back Kutter Wilson ran for 269 yards and three touchdowns while Tyler Moody threw for three scores.
Wilson had scoring runs of eight, 27 and 72 yards, while Moody connected with Elijah Potts for two scores, and Nathan Jones for his other score as the Eagles amassed 562 yards of offense, 367 of which came through their ground game.
Moody finished the night 16-of-24 passing for 197 yards.
The Brock defense was staunch, holding the Hawks to just one score that came in the second quarter. Reid Watkins nabbed an interception for the Eagles and Kadyn Matthews had two tackles for a loss.
Brock's next opponent will be River Road. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater. Tickets are $5 and will be sold at the gate.
The Aledo Bearcats completely shut out Hillcrest and put up more than 70 points to cruise to a 77-0 win Thursday.
The Bearcats absolutely dominated in the first half on both sides of the ball, as Andrew Parkhurst had a pick-6 interception to close out the second quarter with Aledo on top, 63-0.
Davhon Keys would also tally an interception for a touchdown midway through the first quarter.
Quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi finished with four touchdowns through the air, hitting Jalen Pope, Ryan Williams, BJ Fleming and Jason Llewellyn.
Next up for the Bearcats is the winner of Forney and Liberty, who were scheduled to play Friday night.
