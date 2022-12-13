The Aledo Bearcats and the Brock Eagles football programs have made their way to their respective state championship games after impressive upsets.
Brock (11-4) vs. Franklin (15-0)
When: 7 p.m. Thursday AT&T Stadium
Players to watch for: FS Carson Finney, QB Tyler Moody, DT Brock Riker.
Game notes: The Eagles used a gritty defensive performance to take down the Malakoff Tigers and return to the state title game for the second straight year, looking for their first football title since '15 when they took down C.H. Yoe 43-33.
The Franklin Lions get to AT&T Stadium undefeated after working quickly through their playoff journey to the title game. The closest win for the Lions was against Columbus, where they won 24-21 in the state quarterfinals.
Aledo (13-2) vs. College Station (13-2)
When: 11 a.m. Saturday AT&T Stadium
Players to watch for: QB Hauss Hejny, RB Hawk Patrick-Daniels, OLB Cap Mooney.
Game notes: Aledo overcame weather and a lengthy lightning delay to hold on to beat the Longview Lobos 17-14 in Dallas on Saturday. The Bearcats need two second-half touchdowns to get the win to advance to the state title game for the first time in two years.
College Station makes it to the state title game after taking down Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial high school 33-7 on Saturday. The Cougars scored 27 unanswered points to beat Corpus Christi after the Eagles took a 7-6 lead. College Station enters the title game Saturday on a sizable winning streak, just like Aledo.
