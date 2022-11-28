WEATHERFORD — Two Parker County football teams dug in deep to extend their seasons last week, advancing to the regional finals.
Both Brock and Aledo faced deficits in the third quarters of their previous matches, digging deep to comeback for wins and keep their state title hopes alive. Now, they'll each face familiar opponents who will be looking for payback from losses earlier this season.
The Gordon Longhorns, one of the last remaining local teams, fought hard but came up short against Abbott in their regional semifinal, 32-24. It was their only loss of the season.
Aledo (11-2) vs. Burleson Centennial (12-1)
When: 2 p.m. Saturday at The Star in Frisco
Players to watch: RB Hawk Patrick-Daniels, LB Cap Mooney, QB Hauss Hejny and OLB/RB Davhon Keys.
Game notes: Aledo proved last week it's ability to consistently battle in an all-out brawl with Midlothian, handing the Panthers their first loss of the season, 27-21.
All four of the Bearcat scores came on the ground, as Aledo rushed for more than 220 yards in Friday's win.
Saturday's matchup will be Round 2, as the Bearcats put up 64 points against Centennial when the two met Oct. 14. Aledo held the Spartans scoreless in the second and fourth quarters while capitalizing on two fumbles for touchdowns in the 64-21 contest.
The Spartans defeated Abilene, 24-14, in the regional semifinal round.
Brock (9-4) vs. Whitesboro (11-1)
When: 7 p.m. Thursday at Denton Collins Field
Players to watch: QB Tyler Moody, WR Jhett Jones, WR Reid Watkins and K Brody Baker.
Game notes: Last week proved you can never count the Eagles out, as Brock rallied from a three-score deficit to overpower Bushland in a 51-27 win.
The Eagles used the full offensive trifecta, with two touchdowns through the air and four touchdowns on the ground, three of which were courtesy of Reid Watkins. Not to be outdone, Brock showed the ace in its pocket in the form of kicker Brody Baker, who was solid on field goals of 31, 34 and 35 yards.
They'll no doubt have their toughest test of the season so far in Whitesboro, who will be looking for revenge as their only loss of the season came at the hands of the Eagles in October in a 39-35 game.
The Bearcats are coming off a 42-14 win over Paradise during which Whitesboro held its opponent scoreless through the first three quarters.
