The Brock Eagles and Aledo Bearcats football teams remain the last two local programs still standing in their respective playoffs after big wins last week.
Brock (10-4) vs. Malakoff (13-1)
When: 7 p.m. Thursday at The Star in Frisco
Players to Watch: WR Jhett Jones, CB/RB Reid Watkins and OLB/RB Zach Brewster
Game notes: Brock used a gritty second-half defensive performance as the Eagles came from behind to upset the Whitesboro Panthers for the second time this year, winning 30-19.
Malakoff used a come-from-behind effort of their own last week, scoring 20 points in the final quarter to overtake Grandview, 29-17.
Brock looks to return to the state title game for the second straight season.
Aledo (12-2) vs. Longview (14-0)
When: 2 p.m. Friday at Kincaide Stadium
Players to watch: SS/FS Jake Gillespie, WR Jalen Pope and WR Kaydon Finley
Game Notes: Aledo is coming off a tough match-up against Centennial in Frisco, where came together to play as a team. Quarterback Hauss Hejny made plays for the Bearcats not only through the air but also on the ground, as he managed to gain yardage with his feet.
Longview is coming off a victory of another undefeated team, beating Mansfield Timberview 37-21 Friday.
The Bearcats look to get to the state title game for the first time since 2020, when they won the championship against Crosby.
