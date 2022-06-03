The Aledo Ladycats began their state tournament journey on Friday, facing the Georgetown Eagles for the right to play for the state title on Saturday.
Aledo was down most of the game, but tied it up when Presley Hull scored thanks to an error by the shortstop, but the Ladycats couldn’t get over the hump and will themselves to victory.
Into extra innings they went, with Georgetown breaking the stalemate in the eighth, scoring two runs in the top of the inning.
Down 3-1, the Ladycats stepped up to the plate. With two outs, Aledo cut the deficit in half when Texas Ray hit a single to score Macy Graf. It wouldn't be quite enough, as Georgetown got the final out to move on.
It snapped a 24-game winning streak for the Ladycats.
The Brock Eagles advances to their third state tournament appearance in four years and their seventh appearance overall in program history.
The Eagles took Game 1 from the Jackrabbits 3-0 on Wednesday night and they were able to complete the sweep on Thursday night with a 4-1 win.
The Aledo Bearcats baseball team faces off against Mansfield Friday night in Game 1 of their series for the chance to move on to the state tournament.
