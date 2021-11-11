And then there were two.
The Brock Lady Eagles and Graford Lady Rabbits are still going strong, after defeating their opponents earlier this week to advance to the regional semifinals.
Brock needed only four sets to power past Henrietta Tuesday night, winning 27-25, 24-26, 25-20 and 25-17 in Bridgeport.
The Lady Eagles (24-12) face Bushland (30-5) Friday at 7 p.m. at Lubbock Cooper High School.
The Graford Lady Rabbits cruised through their regional quarterfinal against Electra, winning in three sets.
Graford will take on a 21-8 Hubbard team Friday at 1 p.m. at Midlothian High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.