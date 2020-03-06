Runners with Poolville and Peaster high schools’ track teams battled each other as well as seven other squads at Thursday’s Boyd Meet, with both programs coming away with a number of top individual performances.
Poolville and Peaster’s individual boys’ results from Boyd are:
100M
• Daniel Baker (Peaster), fifth with a time of 11.82
• Dillon Couch (Peaster), 13th with a time of 12.34
200M
• Daniel Baker (Peaster), sixth with a time of 24.55
• Dillon Couch (Peaster), 12th with a time of 25.61
400M
• Levi Ramirez (Poolville), eighth with a time of 58.27
800M
• Levi Ramirez (Poolville), second with a time of 2:13.81
1600M
• Harrison Felts (Peaster), second with a time of 4:57.14
• Alejandro Arredando (Peaster), fourth with a time of 5:04.83
• Levi Ramirez (Poolville), ninth with a time of 5:21.29
• Hunter Gober (Poolville), 11th with a time of 5:22.81
• Austin Woods (Poolville), 15th with a time of 6:10.33
3200M
• Alejandro Arredando (Peaster), third with a time of 10:43.39
• Harrison Felts (Peaster), fourth with a time of 10:59.38
• Hunter Gober (Poolville), eighth with a time of 11:30.18
• Austin Woods (Poolville), 11th with a time of 12:55.99
• Jackson Mott (Poolville), 12th with a time of 13:29.83
110M Hurdles
• Jackson Mott (Poolville), sixth with a time of 20.22
300M Hurdles
• Jackson Mott (Poolville), eighth with a time of 50.32
Poolville and Peaster’s individual girls’ results from Boyd are:
100M
• Daijah Gilbert (Peaster), first with a time of 13.45
• Miranda Smith (Peaster), second with a time of 13.60
• Brooklyn Mcgraw (Peaster), 11th with a time of 14.03
• Lexi Heiser (Poolville), 17th with a time of 14.59
• Rylee Snell (Poolville), 20th with a time of 15.54
• Bentley Bryan (Poolville), 21st with a time of 15.66
200M
• Miranda Smith (Peaster), second with a time of 28.64
• Lexi Heiser (Poolville), 12th with a time of 30.54
• Brooklyn Mcgraw (Peaster), 13th with a time of 30.56
• Alyssa Bonaventure (Poolville), 18th with a time of 32.68
• Makaya Pressley (Poolville), 19th with a time of 34.05
400M
• Abby Hester (Peaster), second with a time of 1:06.50
• Payton Jennings (Poolville), third with a time of 1:06.64
• Makaylee Ray (Poolville), fourth with a time of 1:07.02
• Natalie C. Smith (Peaster), 12th with a time of 1:10.58
800M
• Makaylee Ray (Poolville), third with a time of 2:38.95
• Lucy Ramirez (Poolville), seventh with a time of 2:45.65
• Saila Sanchez (Poolville), 11th with a time of 3:07.28
1600M
• Lucy Ramirez (Poolville), second with a time of 5:55.63
• Madison Hand (Peaster), fifth with a time of 6:07.25
• Makaylee Ray (Poolville), eighth with a time of 6:29.74
• Jordan Hayward (Peaster), 10th with a time of 6:39.68
• Saila Sanchez (Poolville), 15th with a time of 7:23.29
3200M
• Lucy Ramirez (Poolville), third with a time of 13:28.04
• Madison Hand (Peaster), fourth with a time of 13:40.99
• Natalie C. Smith (Peaster), sixth with a time of 14:00.04
• Jordan Hayward (Peaster), ninth with a time of 14:32.88
100M Hurdles
• Keller Warren (Peaster), eighth with a time of 19.11
4x100M Relay
• Peaster, first with a time of 53.65
4x200M Relay
• Peaster, third with a time of 1:55.41
4x400M Relay
• Peaster, third with a time of 4:29.69
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.