Runners with Poolville and Peaster high schools’ track teams battled each other as well as seven other squads at Thursday’s Boyd Meet, with both programs coming away with a number of top individual performances.

Poolville and Peaster’s individual boys’ results from Boyd are:

100M

• Daniel Baker (Peaster), fifth with a time of 11.82

• Dillon Couch (Peaster), 13th with a time of 12.34

200M

• Daniel Baker (Peaster), sixth with a time of 24.55

• Dillon Couch (Peaster), 12th with a time of 25.61

400M

• Levi Ramirez (Poolville), eighth with a time of 58.27

800M

• Levi Ramirez (Poolville), second with a time of 2:13.81

1600M

• Harrison Felts (Peaster), second with a time of 4:57.14

• Alejandro Arredando (Peaster), fourth with a time of 5:04.83

• Levi Ramirez (Poolville), ninth with a time of 5:21.29

• Hunter Gober (Poolville), 11th with a time of 5:22.81

• Austin Woods (Poolville), 15th with a time of 6:10.33

3200M

• Alejandro Arredando (Peaster), third with a time of 10:43.39

• Harrison Felts (Peaster), fourth with a time of 10:59.38

• Hunter Gober (Poolville), eighth with a time of 11:30.18

• Austin Woods (Poolville), 11th with a time of 12:55.99

• Jackson Mott (Poolville), 12th with a time of 13:29.83

110M Hurdles

• Jackson Mott (Poolville), sixth with a time of 20.22

300M Hurdles

• Jackson Mott (Poolville), eighth with a time of 50.32

Poolville and Peaster’s individual girls’ results from Boyd are:

100M

• Daijah Gilbert (Peaster), first with a time of 13.45

• Miranda Smith (Peaster), second with a time of 13.60

• Brooklyn Mcgraw (Peaster), 11th with a time of 14.03

• Lexi Heiser (Poolville), 17th with a time of 14.59

• Rylee Snell (Poolville), 20th with a time of 15.54

• Bentley Bryan (Poolville), 21st with a time of 15.66

200M

• Miranda Smith (Peaster), second with a time of 28.64

• Lexi Heiser (Poolville), 12th with a time of 30.54

• Brooklyn Mcgraw (Peaster), 13th  with a time of 30.56

• Alyssa Bonaventure (Poolville), 18th with a time of 32.68

• Makaya Pressley (Poolville), 19th with a time of 34.05

400M

• Abby Hester (Peaster), second with a time of 1:06.50

• Payton Jennings (Poolville), third with a time of 1:06.64

• Makaylee Ray (Poolville), fourth with a time of 1:07.02

• Natalie C. Smith (Peaster), 12th with a time of 1:10.58

800M

• Makaylee Ray (Poolville), third with a time of 2:38.95

• Lucy Ramirez (Poolville), seventh with a time of 2:45.65

• Saila Sanchez (Poolville), 11th with a time of 3:07.28

1600M

• Lucy Ramirez (Poolville), second with a time of 5:55.63

• Madison Hand (Peaster), fifth with a time of 6:07.25

• Makaylee Ray (Poolville), eighth with a time of 6:29.74

• Jordan Hayward (Peaster), 10th with a time of 6:39.68

• Saila Sanchez (Poolville), 15th with a time of 7:23.29

3200M

• Lucy Ramirez (Poolville), third with a time of 13:28.04

• Madison Hand (Peaster), fourth with a time of 13:40.99

• Natalie C. Smith (Peaster), sixth with a time of 14:00.04

• Jordan Hayward (Peaster), ninth with a time of 14:32.88

100M Hurdles

• Keller Warren (Peaster), eighth with a time of 19.11

4x100M Relay

• Peaster, first with a time of 53.65

4x200M Relay

• Peaster, third with a time of 1:55.41

4x400M Relay

• Peaster, third with a time of 4:29.69

Tags

Recommended for you