The Poolville Monarchs enjoyed success on the court, finishing at 8-3 in 2A UIL district competition and winning a playoff game. Those on-court accomplishments resulted in postseason awards.
Anthony Pesqueda was selected as Academic All-State by the Texas High School Coaches Association.
Christopher Pesqueda earned All-Region honors from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
Eli Lang was named Newcomer of the Year in District 11, and Tanner Hamlin won the Sixth Man of the Year award.
The Pesqueda brothers earned first-team All-District honors.
Lang and Hunter Gober were selected as second team All-District.
Lang, the Pedqueda brothers, Hamlin, Wyatt Thomas, Ty Smeal and Cade Hines earned Academic All-District recognition.
