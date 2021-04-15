Six members of Poolville’s tennis teams are preparing to compete at the regional tournament on April 26-27 at North Richland Hills Tennis Center. They qualified by excelling at a recent district tournament in Hico.
At that meet, the girls' team won district, and the boys finished second.
In girls’ doubles, Brooklyn Hensley and Emily Booth placed first and will advance to regionals. Ariana Menchaca and Jasmine Fankbonner finished third.
Hensley and Booth have won first place in most tournaments since they began playing together in their freshman year.
“They advanced to the state tournament their sophomore year and are hoping to repeat that in their senior year,” said Head Coach Oney Rio.
In mixed doubles, Jacob Back and Danika Escobedo finished second and will advance to regionals. Both athletes “had a really strong showing at the district tournament and are continuing to improve every day,” the coach said. “We are looking for them to perform well at regionals.
Freshman and sophomore players Carly Walker and JT Tabares lost first round 4-6 and 5-7, which the coach dubbed “a strong finish for their first year of playing tennis.”
In boys’ doubles, Gus Frizzell and Ty Smeal finished second and will head to regionals. Eddie Lopez and Wyatt Thomas finished fourth.
“Our boys’ doubles team are fierce competitors, and pure athleticism helps them to win matches,” Rio said.
In girls' singles, Kaitlyn Adamson finished third, and freshman Zoe Thomas lost in the first round.
In boys’ singles. Billy Boggs finished third and Jason Megason finished fourth.
