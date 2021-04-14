Six members of the Poolville track team qualified for the regional meet by placing in the top four at the recent area meet.
MaKaylee Ray won first place in the 800-meter and 1600-meter and finished in fourth place in the 400, so she will participate in all three events at the regionals.
Payton Jennings grabbed first place in the long jump and second place in the triple jump.
Sarah Back earned fourth place in high jump.
Levi Ramirez won third place in the 300 hurdles and broke his own school record for the second time this month.
Dylan Tovar took first place in the 3200 and second in the 1600.
Eli Lang earned fourth place in the 1600.
