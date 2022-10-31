DECATUR — Poolville opened the playoffs with a gritty win in five sets.
After seeing an early two-set lead disappear, the Monarchs were able to finish strong in the decisive set for a 3-2 win against Collinsville in the Class 2A Region II bi-district match at Decatur.
"We have faced adversity all year long," Poolville Head Coach Kendall Bracy Bracy said. "The girls are resilient, they have been through a lot this year, and they keep proving me wrong to the point that when we get down, I trust them to fight back and close the gap."
Poolville (28-12) advances to the area championship Nov. 3-5 against the Tuesday winner between Cumby (27-4) and Sam Rayburn (9-20).
The Monarchs jumped out to an early lead after taking the first two sets, but Collinsville (18-20) regained momentum to force a fifth.
A defensive battle led to both teams tied at eight before Poolville ended the game with a 7-3 run to advance to the next round.
"I feel relieved," Bracy said. "We have a lot of young players on our team, so I didn't know what to expect coming into this game."
Poolville got the first scoring run of the game to jump out to a 14-6 lead.
The Lady Pirates pulled back within five before the Poolville took back control for a 25-18 win in the first set.
The second set became an indicator of the rest of the match with a defensive battle.
Poolville jumped to a 6-2 lead before the Lady Pirates came back on a run to tie it at 7-7.
Neither team could pull away on the way to 15-15 tie, before Poolville took advantage of a 10-4 run with Sophomore Kinley Murphy getting a big block for a point.
The third set was again all about scoring runs, but this time it was for the Lady Pirates, as they had multiple runs to give themselves good leads for the first time during the match.
Collinsville was too much for the Monarchs in the third set as the Lady Pirates took the third set 25-21 to avoid being swept by Poolville into the offseason.
"Collinsville did a great job of taking advantage of our lack of experience," Bracy said. "I am proud of the girls for getting focused and coming back to compete and win."
Set four showed how hard the Monarchs could be to beat. Collinsville jumped to a 14-4 lead and seemed as if they were going to run away with this and end the Monarchs' season, but Poolville found what they needed to fight back and get back into the match.
After being down ten to the Lady Pirates, the Monarchs went on a 10-4 run to get right back in the thick of the set.
The set went to Collinsville as Poolville lost 25-22 to set up the all-important set 5.
