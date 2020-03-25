The Springtown Porcupine boys’ basketball team picked up two all-district honors in 2019-20, including one second-team selection in Canyon Parker and honorable mention in Alex Waite, a pair of well-deserved honors Head Coach Andrew McDorman said.
“Canyon was the type of player that you couldn’t take out of the game because of his leadership and how hard he worked on both ends,” McDorman said.
“Alex was tough to defend because of the wide range of his scoring abilities.”
