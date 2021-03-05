Football remains the most popular sport in the United States, with basketball close behind, according to various surveys and polls.
Nobody asked me to rank my favorites. If they had, my answers might have been different today than a few months ago.
Growing up, basketball was one of the few sports I despised. I didn’t like playing it or watching it. I wasn’t good at shooting and didn't like running up and down that shiny, shellacked and unforgiving hardwood floor.
Mostly, I disliked people trying to swat the ball away while I was doing my best to dribble it without hitting my foot. How rude of them! All those grabby hands made me want to put the ball down and smash somebody in the face. Maybe I should have pursued boxing.
The only thing I excelled at in basketball was fouling, a skill in scant demand among most coaches. My knack for fouling was the result of too much football training combined with a festering bitterness at not being skilled enough to put a round ball through a raised hoop with regularity, particularly while unmannerly people kept trying to interfere.
My dislike for basketball began at an early age, pretty much from the first time I stepped inside a gym. The squeaks and squeals of rubber-soled shoes on hardwood floors can rival fingernails on chalkboard to my ears. That squealing sound was the first thing I noticed when my dad took me to a recreation center to sign me up for basketball when I was about 10.
The only sound more annoying might be the loud, obnoxious buzzers that blast frequently during games. Come to think of it, the shrill sound of a ref’s whistle echoing inside a gym might be worse still.
Also, I was nearsighted but too vain to wear glasses. I could see OK while outside in natural light on the football or baseball field but struggled to see inside gymnasiums, particularly those with dim lighting. This might explain why I couldn't score a basket.
Add it all up, and basketball wasn’t for me.
After a few fruitless years in pee wee leagues and junior high, I quit roundball to focus on football, baseball and track.
As an adult, I enjoyed watching those three sports on TV along with tennis, golf and the Olympics but paid no attention to NBA or college basketball. So color me surprised when I became a sportswriter for the first time at age 60 and discovered that covering this year’s high school basketball season was a genuine blast. Watching the games turned me into a fan for the first time.
The smartest thing I did — and perhaps the best $3 I ever spent — was to buy rubber ear plugs that make all those gym noises tolerable to this sensitive-eared, tinnitus-fearing scribe. With my audio problem solved, I began attending dozens of games and taking photos from the sidelines and behind the baskets.
Watching basketball closely for the first time as an observer and at such close proximity allowed me to better appreciate the skill it takes to swish a ball through the net despite pesky hands in your face, the courage required to drive toward the basket at full speed and into an army of defenders and the stamina needed to run up and down a court for four quarters.
In general, the basketball games I saw this year were more competitive — meaning closer in scoring — than the football and volleyball games I viewed. On several occasions, the basketball games sucked me in so much, I found myself watching as a fan and forgetting momentarily that I was there to take photos.
The rivalry between Brock and Peaster created three exciting games in the regular season, and I found myself growing excited at the prospect of seeing these two powerhouse square off for a fourth time in the playoffs. Unfortunately, Peaster was knocked out of the tournament on Tuesday.
The human interest stories have captivated me, as well. For instance, Poolville’s varsity team includes an autistic boy on its roster, and the boy’s parents started the nonprofit AUsome Allen Foundation to raise money to send other autistic kids to summer camp. And Weatherford won its first district games in three years under new coach Jon Wagner despite his being hospitalized twice for COVID during the season. The junior varsity coaches pulled double duty for three weeks while Wagner recovered, and his players never let up. It was refreshing to see.
I don’t plan on watching NBA or college games any time soon, but consider me a fan of high school basketball from this point forward, and I look forward to covering another season next year — as long as I can dig those trusty ear plugs out of my camera bag before that obnoxious buzzer starts blasting and those shoes begin squeaking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.