GRAHAM — The Springtown Lady Porcupine powerlifting squad dominated its opponents last weekend, breaking five state records on the way to a 4A Division I state title that saw four individuals named state champions.
Springtown had qualified 13 to the March 17 state meet, after earning the school’s ninth regional championship.
Briana Graham took the state championship in the 105-pound weight class, breaking state records with a 200-pound bench and 830-pound total.
Kylie Wear was the 148-pound state champion, with a record-setting 430-pound squat.
Abigail Rodgers captured the state championship in her 198-pound weight class, with a squat-bench-deadlift total of 1,080 pounds.
Angela Chavez was the 259-pound weight class state champ, breaking the record in squat (570 pounds), bench (350 pounds) and total (1,325 pounds) weight.
Springtown Head Coach Missy Castro brought home State Winning Coach, leading the program to its second state championship while coaching 12 individual state champions.
Reaghan Fortner took third place in her 259-pound class.
Anaie Rodriguez placed fourth in her 148-pound weight class.
