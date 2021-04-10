The Mineral Wells Rams boys soccer team plowed five rounds deep into the playoffs before falling on Friday night at the regional championship match in Aledo.
The Diamond Hill-Jarvis Eagles of Fort Worth won 2-1 and continue toward a state title. The Rams will have to wait until next season to try again.
Ten minutes into the first half, the Eagles scored a goal on a corner kick to take a one-goal lead. Mineral Wells evened the scored after senior Marvin Renteria passed to freshman Jovan Ramirez, who kicked it into the net midway through the second half.
The score remained tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation. It would take two overtime periods, a controversial tripping penalty against the Rams inside the box and an easy Eagles penalty kick to put the game to bed. A few minutes remained on the clock after the Eagles scored. The exhausted Rams couldn’t find the net before the final second ticked away despite valiant efforts.
“The kids played hard for the full 80 minutes and two 10-minute overtimes, so you’re talking about 100 minutes,” said Rams Head Coach Rolando Borjon. “They toughed it out the whole time. Unfortunately, that call…”
The coach stopped himself. Rams fans were upset, disagreeing with the official’s call for tripping inside the box at that crucial point in the contest. Players were angry, as well. Renteria had been taking a breather on the bench when the penalty was called, stood up and hurled a water ball into a stadium wall. He knew the penalty kick was all but a sure thing at that close range.
“I always respect the officials, and I’m going to keep it that way,” Borjon said. “That’s part of the game. We are going to live another day and do the best we can next year.”
After the loss, the Rams players stood in disbelief. Their action-packed season had come to an abrupt stop still three wins shy of a state title. Some players sprawled on their backs, exhausted from almost two solid hours of running. Other sat on the bench, their heads in their hands. Others cried openly.
Rams Athletic Director Seth Hobbs worked his way down the bench, shaking each player’s hand and saying, “Good job.”
The game was played at Aledo’s Bearcat Stadium, a geographically neutral site for the teams. The Mineral Wells side of the stadium, however, was far more packed with fans, most of them ablaze with red shirts and hats. Mineral Wells fans bought 600 tickets to the game, a sign that the community is supporting its soccer program with passion.
Borjon and the players notice and respond to the love.
“Our fans bought in, and they are part of the energy that the kids brought to every game, especially in the playoffs,” the coach said. “We had crowds driving 300 or 400 miles to Lubbock, Odessa. We, as a community, should be proud of what we’ve done, and that’s a credit to the kids’ hard work and dedication to the program.”
The farthest the Rams boys had ever gone in soccer postseason was the regional quarterfinals several years ago.
“This group of kids has done something special that has never been done before in Mineral Wells soccer history,” the coach said. “They’ve earned every win and fought every game, and it wasn’t an easy road. Not many teams can say they made it five rounds because it’s not an easy thing to do.”
Diamond Hill had entered the regional finals on a 17-game winning streak after going undefeated in district play.
“Diamond Hill is a tough team,” Borjon said. “When you are playing overtime, your kids are tired and cramping up. That late of a score, it’s tough to get back going.”
Borjon and his boys will have plenty of memories — and perhaps a few blond hairs on their pillowcases for awhile. The boys asked the coach if they could dye their hair blond after winning their second playoff game.
“I said that’s fine, but I’m not going to,” Borjon recalled. “They said, ‘Cmon coach, if we do it, you got to do it.’ ”
He did, and so did his assistant coach. Even the school superintendent bleached his hair, “which is pretty awesome,” Borjon said. “That shows how the community got behind the boys and the soccer program. ”
More than 300 Rams fans had showed up to their previous game against Castleberry, prompting the players to compare the crowd size to American football games.
“A soccer game with 600-plus? That’s almost unheard of,” Borjon said. “Hopefully, we continue like that and with our other sports. We have a good athletics program, and we can feed off of each other and help each other out and keep that vibe going. It does take a village to get kids motivated and playing hard — fans, coaches, teachers.”
