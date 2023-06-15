Before this season, Weatherford College had never had an All-American in baseball. Now, they have two.
The National Junior College Athletic Association announced its Division I All-America teams Monday, and Ryne Rodriguez and Robin Villeneuve both made the First Team. WC is the only college to have more than one player on the All-America First Team.
Rodriguez was fourth in the nation in earned run average (1.59), fifth in innings pitched (90.2) ninth in wins (11) and 11th in strikeouts (108). The freshman from Fort Worth pitched more innings than any other player in the NJCAA Division I World Series with 11 and the fourth-most strikeouts with 11. He was also the Pitcher of the Year in the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference (NTJCAC).
Villeneuve led the nation in home runs with 28 and had the second-most RBI with 102. He had the fifth-highest slugging percentage (.899) and was ninth in doubles with 24. The Quebec, Canada, native tied with WC’s Jack Arthur for the most home runs in the World Series with four. He hit .444 in the tournament. Villeneuve also was the Hitter of the Year in the NTJCAC.
Both players made the World Series All-Tournament Team. WC (53-11) finished third in the nation.
These two players will likely face each other next year in the SEC. Rodriguez has committed to Ole Miss; Villeneuve is committed to Tennessee.
For a complete list of All-Americans, go to: https://www.njcaa.org/sports/bsb/2022-23/div1/all-americans/index.
