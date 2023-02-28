Weatherford Head Baseball Coach Jason Lee can attest to the high rate of success for the Kangaroo program over the years.
After all, he’s been there since his first year as the JV coach in 2001.
“There’s been four guys that I’ve coached that played in the big leagues,” he said while pointing out some statistics a player had given him recently. “Weatherford is No. 10 in the state of Texas — there’s been 16 players that have been drafted.”
Of those, 10 were drafted out of college and six straight out of high school.
“It’s definitely something to be proud of for the baseball tradition and the program in general,” Lee said.
This year is no exception. The Roos return numerous starters from last year’s team which won a district championship, and are on a three-game winning streak, picking up back-to-back wins over Nacogdoches (6-4) and All Saints (6-4) Saturday.
“We lost the top of our batting order in Dayton Hockey, Trace Holcomb, Jake Williams — all three have gone on to play in college, as well as some others,” Lee said. “I think our kids are pretty confident and we have good talent coming back and good players to replace that. We definitely have a deep pitching staff coming back.”
Defensively, the Roos are looking solid, and on the hitting side, coaches will be looking at Carter Norris, Omar Juarez, JT Cienega, Colt McClure, Rhys Vindiola, CJ Thornton and Joel Gonzalez, among others, to produce.
“Our strengths may be a little different [this year] but we’re going to have to be solid and we’re going to keep teams down if we pitch the way we’re capable of.
“The kids are upbeat and ready... they’ve got a pretty good confidence and air about themselves.”
Part of building that confidence comes with repetition and preparation that may seem monotonous at times — pitching mechanics, routine plays defensively, batting practice in the cages and on the field.
“The focus is, I don’t care where the ball goes, I want you to hit it hard,” Lee said.
As a child, Lee grew up in a sports-loving family, in which his dad and grandfather both played baseball. Naturally, he developed a love for the game, playing in both high school and college.
“That was about the limit of my ability. I’ve coached a lot of players that were a whole lot better than I am,” Lee said.
But his time as a player meant the opportunity to be coached by two men he admired in John Groth (Tyler Junior College) and Gus Harmon (Robert E. Lee).
“I don’t know that I wanted to do anything else other than be involved in the game in some aspect,” Lee said.
He was a starter in college, and “held my own,” but in his second year at Abilene Christian, began to closely examine what he wanted for his future.
“I thought I might want to be a college coach, but unless you’re a big-time Division I head coach, you’re going to make more money as a high school baseball coach,” he said. “And you don’t have to go out and recruit, you get to coach the kids that you’ve got.”
Coaching at the high school level means Lee is able to develop relationships with his players that go beyond the baseball diamond.
“I have the goal of helping kids the way that my high school and college coaches helped me,” he said. “I tell our guys, ‘I’ll do anything I can to help you further down; whatever it is you want to do, whether it’s baseball or something else.’”
After joining the Kangaroos in 2000 (his first season was 2001), Lee coached the JV squad for two years before becoming the first assistant and pitching coach for varsity until 2016 following the retirement of longtime Head Coach Terry Massey.
“I learned a lot from him — I thought he did an excellent job when he was here, and we still do a lot of things the same,” Lee said. “He’s not a micromanager, it felt more like a partnership. He allowed us to do what we could.”
That confidence in staff is something Lee has taken with him as he enters his eighth year as the Roo head coach.
“I want our coaches to come in and coach. They have the knowledge and different strengths,” he said. “We’re all grown men here... if you see something that needs to be done or coached up, go coach it.”
Like most athletes, Lee carries with him some “traditions” he’s picked up since his early playing days. One of them is putting his uniform on the same way every time — undershirt, pants, right leg sock, left leg sock.
Last year, he stumbled on another ritual after grabbing two hot dogs and a soda from the local RaceTrac before a district game.
“We played L.D. Bell in the second game of district, and we did not play well,” Lee said.
But his pregame meal before the next kicked off a 12-game winning streak.
“We played really well the next game, then the next game. It became my game-day meal,” he said. “I think we went 13-1 after going 1-1.”
He’s also taken to using a Sharpie to write each game’s lineup on the lineup card.
“If we lose, that Sharpie goes in the trash,” Lee said. “Then the next Sharpie comes and gets a chance.”
He may not need many extra Sharpies this season, as he and the team are optimistic about another winning season.
“It’s a tough district, but I want to be known as I don’t care who we’re playing, we’re going to battle and play hard,” he said. “You may get us, but by gosh, we’re going to lay it on the line.
“When we step on the field and worry about what we can control and our things, we have a chance to win just about every game.”
The Roos will be on the road for awhile, but the community has a chance to catch them in action at home on March 16 against Crowley at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.