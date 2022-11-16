WEATHERFORD - Weatherford Roo basketball opened its season with a thrilling come-from-behind victory at home over the Azle Hornets Tuesday night.
Azle started the game with momentum as they jumped to a 14-2 lead halfway through the opening quarter.
The Roos went on an 11-0 run to end the quarter. Jaylin Smith highlighted the run with an offensive rebound, followed by his put back to finish the quarter with Weatherford down 14-13.
"I am so proud of our guys' effort and fortitude," Roo Head Coach Jon Wagner said. "We have talked about overcoming obstacles and playing through the storms. They did a great job with that tonight with this win."
The defense of the Roos held the Hornets scoreless for four minutes, but the shots for Weatherford wouldn't fall, which gave Azle time to go on a quick 5-0 run.
Again the defense of the Roos came to play as they got back-to-back steals to make it a two-point game.
Weatherford closed the gap to one point again going into halftime, seemingly with all the momentum on their side.
"I knew if we made one shot, we could make two shots tonight," Wagner said. "I knew they could weather the storm, make the next shot, and eventually get it going."
The Roos continued with the momentum as Wyatt Boone laid the ball up to tie the game while Kane Chandler delivered Weatherford its' first lead of the night, 34-32.
Smith's defense and length were crucial for the Roos' hunt for the lead, as he came away with well-timed blocks throughout the game.
Weatherford entered the final quarter up 40-37 but still had a tough road ahead to finish the game.
The Roos opened the fourth quarter with a 6-2 run to give them their largest lead of the night at seven with a 46-39 advantage, but the Hornets fought back to tie the game at 46.
Azle gained a late lead in the fourth quarter, but Weatherford stood tall and fought back to regain their lead.
Smith sealed the game with crucial free throws at the end to seal the win 54-53.
The Roos return to action Friday as they travel to take on the Aledo Bearcats.
