On Friday night, the Weatherford Kangaroos welcomed the Trinity Trojans to Kangaroo Stadium for the final home game of the 2022 season.
Trinity got the scoring started with an 80-yard return on the opening kickoff and used a big first half to pull away for a 52-20 win against Weatherford.
Weatherford Head Coach Aubrey Sims said he hoped for a better outcome in the home finale, especially for the senior class.
"I hate it for these seniors," Sims said. "They lost their last game at this stadium."
The Roo offense was having trouble getting started early on in the game, thanks to the wet conditions of the field brought on by the rain.
The Weatherford offense came alive on its last drive of the half and moved 54 yards in four plays.
The Roos crossed the goal line on a 3-yard Jojo Polk run for their lone score of the first half.
During the second half, the Roos managed to keep the game from getting away from them anymore. Weatherford came out of the half on fire as they moved down the field quickly and capped it off with a two-yard rushing score by Ryan Clark.
The defense stepped up in the second half and managed to force back-to-back Trinity fumbles.
Weatherford kept fighting in the second half on both sides of the ball and worked to get back into the game.
Melvin Polk shined bright on the offense as he had many big catches, including a 41-yard score at the end of the game.
The Roos (6-3) finish off the regular season Thursday with a visit to Paschal.
