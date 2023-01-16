WEATHERFORD - Following a 7-3 season and narrow miss of a postseason berth, the Weatherford Kangaroos were well-represented on the all-district team with 19 selections.
Senior wide receiver Melvin Polk represented the Roos on the First-Team offense. He finished the year 3-for-3 for 28 yards passing, 23 carries for 292 yards and three touchdowns, and 54 receptions for 605 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Junior running back Jojo Polk, senior wide receiver Isaiah King, senior tackles Chasen Mccue and Ty Martin, and junior tight end Peyton Middleton made the Second-Team offense for the Roos.
Polk finished the year 1-for-1 for 14 yards, with 234 carries for 1279 yards and 16 touchdowns, and 15 receptions for 120 yards.
King ended the year with 38 receptions for 382 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior safety Steel Doss, senior linebacker Tanner Mullins, senior corner Trey Rucker, senior defensive end Barrett Smith and junior linebacker Andrew Groh all appeared on the Second-Team defense.
Doss finished the year with 75 tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Mullins had 51 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble and recovered one fumble this year.
Rucker ended the year with 43 tackles, two interceptions, and three defended passes.
Smith had 97 tackles, 15 of those for a loss, seven and a half sacks, two recovered fumbles, forced two fumbles and blocked one extra point this year.
Groh led the team with 109 tackles, seven of which were for a loss. He also had five sacks and an interception.
Sophomore linebacker Asa Dowling, sophomore safety Bruin Wright, junior quarterback CJ Thornton, senior corner Dalton Cook, junior defensive end Jackson Thompson, senior defensive tackle Eagan Dennett and junior wide receiver Britton Burrows all received Honorable Mention recognition.
Dowling finished the year with 92 tackles, four of which were for a loss.
Wright had 84 tackles, with four resulting in a loss, two sacks, and a recovered fumble. He also managed to force a fumble and broke up two passes.
Thornton was 144-of-223, 1590 yards and 15 touchdowns. While he also ran the ball 58 times for 187 yards and four touchdowns.
Cook had 42 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovered. He also had two tackles for loss.
Thompson finished with 46 tackles, five sacks and three tackles for loss.
Dennett had 25 tackles on the year.
Burrows ran for 45 yards on six carries and one touchdown while having 31 receptions for 400 yards and two touchdowns this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.