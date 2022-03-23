HALTOM — The Weatherford Roos picked up their second district win Tuesday on the road.
The Roos braved the cold weather to travel to Haltom, defeating the Buffaloes 9-2.
Dayton Tockey threw 5 2/3 innings to get the win, allowing no runs on two hits and striking out 11 batters. Grady Moore came in for relief to earn the save.
At the plate, Colton McClure and Trent Rogers each had two hits, and McClure, Jake Williams and Tockey each scored a couple of runs as well. Rogers picked up four RBIs and Trace Holcomb batted in two more.
The Roos are now 11-4 overall and 2-1 in district. Friday night at Kangaroo Stadium will be Teacher Appreciation Night, with a game time of 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.