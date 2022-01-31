WEATHERFORD — The Weatherford Roo varsity boys powerlifting team placed first again in the second league meet in Lake Worth last week.
The 13 Roo lifters combined for a total weight of 15,865 pounds, outscoring a second-place Peaster team, 66-37.
Five Roos also won their weight class including:
165- Jeramiah Wilton (1,410 lbs.)
198- Daniel Seals (1,370 lbs.)
242- Bryson Ross (1,240 lbs.)
275- Karson Daniel (1,455 lbs.)
308- Chason McCue (1,235 lbs.)
Five more Roos finished in second place, including:
148- Kevin Ramirez (900 lbs.)
181- Barrett Smith (1,210 lbs.)
242- Eagan Dennett (1,205 lbs.)
275- Ryan Clark (1,340 lbs.)
SHW- Xavier king (1,250 lbs.)
Roos finishing in third included:
165- Jesus Maya (935 lbs.)
198- Everett Young (1,115 lbs.)
242- Omar Chehade (1,200 lbs.)
Wilton also earned Most Outstanding Squat, Most Outstanding Deadlift and Most Outstanding Lifter.
Daniel Seals had Most Outstanding Bench, and Karson Daniel had the highest overall total at 1,455 lbs.
