Seven members of the varsity Kangaroo soccer team were recently awarded all district honors (District 3-6A), a haul which included a trio of first-team selections, two second-team selections and a pair of honorable mentions.
Seniors Hyrum Harmer, Ian San Pedro and Ebake Saidi led the way, each picking up first-team honors, while teammates Kenny Kienle, a junior, and Zane San Pedro, a senior, followed with second-team selections.
Fellow senior Isaiah Gomez, as well as sophomore Hunter Walker rounded out the team’s all-district haul, with each earning an honorable mention.
Lady Roo soccer nets nine all-district awards
Like their counterparts on the boys’ squad, the varsity Lady Roo soccer players were represented well in District 3-6A, earning nine all-district honors, including a superlative, three first-team selections, three second-team selections and a pair of honorable mentions.
Senior D’Angelah Allen spearheaded that effort for Weatherford, being named the district’s Defensive Newcomer of the Year.
First-team honorees for the Lady Roos included senior Hailey Maloy, junior Aubree McCue and sophomore Ashton Griffin.
Weatherford’s second-team selections included seniors McKenna Buchfink, Bailey Beckner and Abby Griffin.
Juniors Cali Sanchez and Mady Wolfsen rounded out the team’s all-district haul, each earning an honorable mention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.