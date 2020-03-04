Weatherford High School’s varsity boys’ soccer team gave the visiting Richland Rebels a run for the latter’s money in the teams’ District 3-6A match Tuesday night, forcing the contest into a penalty kick shootout before ultimately falling with the 11th kick for a 3-2 final score.
Weatherford drew first blood, taking a 1-0 lead on a combination play from Ethan Walker to Kenny Kienle in the first half, before Richland answered back with a breakaway three minutes later to even the score.
Still tied at 1-1 coming out of the half, the Rebels jumped out in front at the 20 minute mark to take a 2-1 lead.
However, Weatherford was not done, answering with a penalty kick with 3:27 left in regulation, eventually forcing overtime thanks to the late goal.
The Kangaroos play the Hurst L.D. Bell Blue Raiders in a district match at 7:30 p.m. Friday on the road.
Lady Roo comeback falls short
The Weatherford Lady Roos’ varsity soccer team proved a tough out versus the Richland Lady Rebels in the teams’ District 3-6A match Tuesday night on the road, battling back from a 2-0 halftime deficit to give itself a chance late.
Weatherford’s Ashton Griffin ripped a shot from the outside, hitting the right post and bouncing to teammate Payton Thibodeaux, who finished the play with a left-footed kick to the backside.
Savannah Harvey also came through with a big play for the Lady Roos, making a great save to keep the Lady Roos in the contest.
Unfortunately, the team’s first-half deficit proved too much, as Weatherford fell in the contest, 2-1.
The Lady Roos host the Hurst L.D. Bell Lady Blue Raiders in a district match at 7 p.m. Friday.
