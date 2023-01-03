WEATHERFORD - The Roos basketball team faced off against the Chisholm Trail Rangers at home Tuesday for their second district game of the season.
A 17-0 run for the Rangers across the second and third quarter sealed the game, as Chisholm Trail defeated the Roos, 67-41.
"We need to figure out how to put a good 32 minutes together," Weatherford Head Coach Jon Wagner said. "We played hard tonight, but we have got to work on executing our plan better."
After trading buckets to begin the game, the Rangers ended the first quarter on an 8-2 run to lead 12-6. Kane Chandler drove the Roo offense as he had all six points for Weatherford in the opening eight minutes of the game.
Chisholm Trail connected on their first two shots of the second quarter, but the Roos made it a game as they went on a 7-2 run to get it to a 19-17 Ranger lead. Colton McClure highlighted the run for Weatherford as he hit a three-pointer to begin the streak.
The Rangers fought back as they went on a 17-0 run to end the second and begin the third quarter to put the game away.
Jaylin Smith ended the scoreless run for the Roos as he got the easy jumper.
Keats Bohanon answered the Ranger score with two free throws of his own to get Weatherford within 38-21.
Chisholm Trail outscored the Roos 11-7 the rest of the way through the third quarter.
The Rangers kept up the overpowering of Weatherford into the fourth quarter as they continued to pour it on.
Isaiah King opened the quarter with five quick points for the Roos, but Chisholm Trail got the game back to a 20-point deficit as they hit back-to-back shots.
Ivan Kapka connected with one of several threes for the Roos late in the fourth.
The Roos look to gain their first district win of the year when they travel to take on L.D. Bell Friday.
