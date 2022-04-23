The Weatherford Kangaroos extended a four-game win streak and clinched the District 3-6A championship Friday night with a home victory over North Crowley.
The Roos headed into Friday competition needing a win and a Boswell victory over Paschal.
Weatherford did it's part, with starter Kannon Kemp regaining momentum after a allowing a 2-run homer in the first inning. He would only give up one more hit the rest of the game, while striking out 11 batters.
The Roos offense tied the game up on a 2-run home run of their own in the bottom of the first and kept adding runs as the game went on. Final: 6-2.
“The wind is blowing out today,” Weatherford Head Coach Jason Lee said. “The kid was sitting on a fast ball and got it up into the wind and there it went. He (Kemp) only gave up one more hit and that was in the sixth. He settled down and went on from there and we got some runs.”
Weatherford was able to do most of their damage in the fourth inning when they scored three runs.
“We started off well with the 2-run shot by Salsato,” North Crowley Head Coach Chad McBroom said. “the rest of our guys couldn’t catch up the rest of the night. I thought Mike Bell pitched his tail off like he has done all year, just couldn’t get any run support.”
The Kangaroos (18-5-2) travel to Arlington Heights for a non-district match up with the Yellow Jackets, while the Panthers (2-19) finish up the regular season with two games against Haltom.
