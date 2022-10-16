On Friday, the Weatherford Kangaroos welcomed the North Crowley Panthers for a pivotal football game Friday night.
The first quarter was as defensive as it gets, as both teams were limited to a touchdown each. The only difference was the visiting Panthers tried to go for a 2-pt conversion and were denied.
The Roos tasted pay dirt after a 9-yard run into the end zone by Jojo Polk, which gave Weatherford a 7-6 lead at the end of the quarter. He and his brother Melvin helped carry the offense down the field in that drive, as they combined for 41 yards.
The second quarter was all Panthers as they outscored the Roos 19-0 to take a halftime lead of 25-7. Coming out of the break, the Roos woke up on offense as they moved down the field in a hurry scoring a 1-yard Mich'keal Melancon rushing touchdown.
On the ensuing Panther drive, the Roos defense held, and when North Crowley went to punt the ball, the Roos blocked it with such authority that the ball went back 20 yards.
Six plays later, Melvin Polk found the end zone to make it 25-20 after a missed 2-point conversion.
North Crowley marched down the field and scored to get the lead back to double digits, 32-20.
The Roos found the end zone one more time on a Jojo Polk 4-yard run to get within five points again at 32-27.
After a punt from the Panthers, the Roos had the ball deep in their territory, but the Panther defense held strong, forcing Weatherford to turn the ball over on downs.
North Crowley scored to increase their lead to 40-27 following their first successful 2-point conversion of the night.
"The score looks a lot worse than it was," Weatherford Head Coach Aubrey Sims said. "In the end, those last three touchdowns for North Crowley were on me trying to go for it. We weren't trying to play the game close. I have no second guesses. They are a good football team."
Weatherford got the ball back as they looked to make something happen, but turned the ball over on downs, and the visiting Panthers would score one more time to make the final 47-27.
The Roos return to action Friday as they travel to take on Boswell.
