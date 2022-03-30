Weatherford pitcher Dayton Tockey was dominate on the mound Tuesday night as he threw a complete game shutout to beat the Paschal Panthers 3-0.
Tockey struck out nine Panthers and allowed just three hits on the night.
The Roos offense was led by Trent Rogers who belted a long two-run home run to left center field in the bottom of the sixth inning. Omar Juarez drove in the first run of the game in the fourth inning when he hit a sacrifice fly scoring Kannon Kemp. Jake Williams and Tockey also had hits for the Kangaroo offense.
The win brings the Roos record to 13-4 and 4-1 in district. The Kangaroos will be back in action on Friday night as they travel to Paschal for the second game of the series.
