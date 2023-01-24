WEATHERFORD - The Weatherford Roos showed their don't quit attitude Tuesday night, taking on Crowley.
While the 47-35 loss wasn't the outcome he wanted, Weatherford Head Coach Jon Wagner praised his team's effort and demeanor.
"Our guys don't quit," Wagner said. "They keep playing no matter what the situation is. They are getting after it and working hard on defense."
Junior Keats Bohanon got the Roos on the board first on a layup for the early lead.
After the Eagles connected on a three to take go up 5-2, junior guard Wyatt Boone connected on an open three to tie the game up for the Roos.
Both teams traded scores the rest of the way to end the first quarter. Junior guard Kane Chandler hit his layup and free throw to end the quarter with the Roos up 15-13.
In the second quarter of the game, Crowley outscored Weatherford 11-0 to go into halftime with a 24-15 lead.
"We have to work on finishing around the basket and have complete games," Roo basketball Head Coach Jon Wagner said. "We are working hard and just need to keep getting better."
Coming out of the break, Crowley had a layup to extend the scoring run.
Senior center Jaylin Smith got points back for the Roos with a layup and free throw. He finished the third quarter with five points, while Bohanon scored the other two points.
The final quarter saw both teams score 13 points each to keep the deficit at 12 points.
Boone connected on two three-pointers during the final quarter, while Smith, Chandler and senior forward Isaiah King added the other points.
Weatherford (8-18) travel to take on Chisholm Trail Friday night.
