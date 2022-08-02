The Weatherford Kangaroos kickstarted the 2022-23 season this week with their first preseason football practices.
Aug. 2 marked the final day of practice without pads for Head Coach Aubrey Sims' program, but they won’t be able to go full contact until Aug. 5.
Now that the team has been in this system a full year, along with the guidelines that the UIL put in place, the Kangaroos are in a better position this year compared to last year.
“With it being my second year, and all of these guys having a year under their belt, and obviously having the summer and all of the stuff that the UIL allowed us, really helped us,” Sims said.
The head coach said he's happy with where his crew is at scheme-wise, although they look forward to putting on the pads.
“We have a lot of kids that work really hard, got bigger and stronger, may be in a back-up role right now, but when we get the pads on and go out there and we will find out who really wants to play," he said.
The Kangaroos get their first taste of action on Aug. 18 when they travel to scrimmage Cleburne.
