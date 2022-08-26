Friday night marked the beginning of the high school football season in the county.
The Weatherford Kangaroo football team opened their season Friday night against the Keller Central Chargers. Before the game began, every senior on the football team, cheer, band, and dance teams were honored.
The Roos jumped out to an early lead and would never look back as they cruised to a 38-14 season-opening victory.
Senior QB Ryan Clark had an impressive showing, running the ball with at least three carries of over 20 yards each throughout the night. The yardage went hand-in-hand with a couple of touchdowns, including a 56-yard draw. He also shined on defense as he had two sacks on the night.
The biggest play for the Chargers came on a 45-yard pick-six return for their first touchdown during the second quarter. The Chargers would score once more in the second quarter.
In the second half of the game, the Roo defense stiffened as they shut out the Charger offense, even as they approached the red zone at the end of the game.
"I love how we played in the second half," Weatherford Head Coach Aubrey Sims said. "It just shows how hard these kids have worked all summer. To be able to shut out a good offense and for us to put up some points. I am proud of the work these kids have put in and glad that they got to see the results of it."
Rather than punting it on fourth down, Sims decided that the game plan was to go for it during the game if the defense was playing well.
