The Weatherford Kangaroos had April 22 marked as the kickoff date for spring football practice.
With concerns over the continued spread of COVID-19 extending school closures and athletic program shutdowns, it is now a starting date unlikely to stand, a contingency which while obviously not ideal, is one Head Football Coach Billy Mathis said the program is prepared for.
“Right now with the UIL, no competition or practices are allowed until at least May 4, that was the last communication we got,” Mathis said.
“I think what the UIL was saying is, if schools go back before the May 4 date, that we’d probably be able to practice and do some things. But, by the way things are going, I’d be surprised if we went back like the original plan.”
If the May 4 date stands, or extended even further beyond, Mathis said spring football will be cancelled, with a new start time of Aug. 3 as well as an extra scrimmage planned to make up for lost time.
“If we can’t start practicing again until May, we’ll cancel spring ball and we’ll go back to the traditional practices starting on Aug. 3,” Mathis said.
“We’ll get to play two scrimmages instead of just one. Right now, our first scrimmage will be against Ennis, and the second one is against Grand Prairie.
“I’d love for us to be able to do spring ball, get back to some normalcy. The good thing about it is, you get 18 practices, plus it gives the guys something to look forward to during offseason. But I’m trying to be cautious.”
Despite a variety of shelter-in-place orders and restrictions of large gatherings in effect across the region, Weatherford’s coaches have done well keeping in contact with each other, as well as keeping in touch with the players through technology such as Zoom and FaceTime, Mathis said.
“I think we’ve been ahead of the curve on keeping up with each other,” Mathis said.
“We send out body weight workouts each week, speed and agility workouts each week. It’s up to the kids if they’re going to do them or not.”
That is not to say Mathis and his staff are without concerns stemming from the lack of routine face-to-face interaction with their players, with Weatherford’s head coach pointing out the athletes’ individual well-being, as well as their conditioning as two standouts.
“The biggest concern I have is for the well being of our kids,” Mathis said.
“There are kids that might not get breakfast, lunch and dinner every single day. At least I know when they’re at school, they’re getting breakfast and lunch.
“Of course you worry about the athletic side, not being with them every day. Each kid means a lot to us, so not being with them is kind of like not being with your family members. On the workout side, you feel like you’re getting behind.
“But as long as everybody is in the same boat, I don’t think we really are because our kids have bought into everything we do as a process. So sending out the workouts to them, I trust that each and every one of our kids are doing the workouts plus doing more.”
One positive the Kangaroos have going for them during this time is continuity with their coaching staff and system, unlike coaches entering a new program or chapter in their respective careers, Mathis said.
“The people I really feel bad for are the coaches that just got hired or are going into a new program, and trying to teach the kids their offense, defense, offseason,” Mathis said.
“We’ve got three years under our belt thank goodness.”
That continuity should stand to benefit the program during its current challenges, especially when it comes to individual accountability on the players’ part in regards to completing workouts, Mathis said.
“I do think the teams that make the most of this time will have an advantage over teams that don’t,” Mathis said.
“That’s why it’s important to have a good relationship with your kids, to have a process in place and overall team mindset of doing the things you have to do to be great. And these are the times when you have to do the extra things, when you’ve gotta be self-disciplined to be successful in this upcoming season. Right now you’ve got seniors who are missing out on their senior year, and there’s nothing they can do about it. So for the guys that are gonna be seniors next year, this goes to show that you’re not guaranteed a next game.
“What we do right now is going to impact next year’s games, but you can’t use that as an excuse.”
That last sentence was one Mathis stressed in particular, noting that there will be no excuses come the start of the 2020 season.
“Honestly, I don’t think the season will look different,” Mathis said.
“Friday night is gonna come and go, there’s gonna be a winner and a loser. Nobody is gonna look back and say, ‘Well, it was the coronavirus that made us lose this game.’ You’ve gotta go out and play.
“We’re gonna be fine.”
