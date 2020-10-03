Weatherford 15, Crowley 14
Weatherford stumbled in its season opener against Aledo last week, but that school is the defending 5A state champs. Friday night was expected to provide a better barometer of this season’s Kangaroos.
They measured up fine, thank ya very much.
The Roos started the game like they had something to prove, scored the game’s first 13 points and were up 13-7 at halftime. After a scoreless third, fourth quarter crunch time came down to a rare occurrence — a safety. Crowley scored a touchdown, but that safety by Weatherford provided two huge points that swung the game.
This was a big win on the road for the Roos and kept them from starting the year at 0-2.
Brock 60, Paradise 21
It was senior night at Eagles Stadium on Friday. The seniors who were involved in football — players, trainers, cheerleaders, band members — decorated booths with their pictures and awards. The tables were set up near the field, and friends and relatives wrote notes and left them in memory boxes.
It was a night to remember in a year few will forget.
Gigi Griffith and several other senior cheerleaders sat on the artificial turf at Eagles Stadium during last night’s game and reflected on 2020. Griffith was happy to experience the senior night she’d imagined. There had been discussions about curtailing the booths this year to discourage people from gathering around the tables. They relied on social distancing efforts instead.
“The best part about senior night was getting to set up our booths,” Griffith said. “There were a lot of questions about what we were going to be able to do tonight, and I’m just glad we got to do everything. It’s been a great day.”
Being a senior during the biggest pandemic in the past century is “a little weird, I’m not going to lie,” Griffith said. “I’m not a fan of wearing the mask at school. It’s different.”
This strangest of years can be a learning lesson for seniors, said cheerleader Averie Watkins.
“It’s a way to learn how to make the best of a bad situation,” she said. “It’s a lifelong lesson.”
(Since when did teenagers start speaking with an Einstein-meets-Confucius style of wisdom that could serve as a template for world peace?)
“It helps bring us together a little bit,” Watkins continued. “This is something that everyone is experiencing. It’s not just one person. We’re experiencing it all together.”
Few teams are experiencing a year like the Eagles, sitting at 5-0 overall and 2-0 in district games and determined to win the 3A state title that has eluded their grasp since 2015.
The game began with captain and senior defensive end Brett Drillette walking to midfield for the coin toss. The Eagles kicked off, and Paradise returned the ball across midfield to the Eagles 47. Three plays later, they were at the 21-yard line, threatening to score.
The Eagles have started games slowly this season but relied on its stingy defense to keep opponents in check until the offense explodes. True to form, the Eagles defense stiffened and held Paradise to a field goal attempt. It failed.
Missing a scoring opportunity against a team like Brock is not Einstein-meets-Confucius wise. It’s hammer-meets-thumb painful. On the next play, Brock running back Cash Jones caught a quick-out route and scampered across midfield to the Paradise 43. A few plays later, he scored from nine yards out to put the Eagles up 7-0.
The second quarter began with Jones hightailing it 59 yards for another TD. The Eagles followed with an onside kick, which Paradise recovered at midfield. A rare bungled play by Brock’s defense allowed Paradise quarterback Trey Valentine to hit Trein Cox for a 56-yard bomb to the paint, and the Eagles lead was cut in half — 14-7.
Paradise tried and failed on its own onside kick attempt, giving Brock great field position at its own 40. A few plays later, Jones sprinted into the end zone from 39 yards out to give the Eagles a 21-7 lead.
The third quarter began like the second ended, with Jones sprinting 40 yards to the end zone for another rushing score: 27-7. Less than three minutes later, he would score another from seven yards out, his fourth of the evening. His stat sheet before taking a rest: 205 yards in 16 attempts for a 12-yard average.
The coaches gave the talented running back a break for much of the second half, and Myles Semas, Tyler Riddle and Kutter Wilson scored TDs of their own.
“We played with really good effort,” Coach Chad Worrell said. “We made some mistakes. Paradise is not a bad football team at all and took advantage of the ones we made.”
He liked how his defense kept their composure after giving up the long TD pass. Brock’s Big D limited Paradise to 69 yards in the first half, and 56 yards came on one play.
“Our defense flew around the football in the first half and kept them at bay,” Worrell said.
The offense took time to warm up, as they’ve done for much of the season.
“Offensively, we are continuing to put up points,” the coach said. “They don’t always come at the beginning of the game, but as we wear people down, they get tired. We’re very explosive. I was pleased all the way around.”
After the game, a sweaty Luke Dillingham reflected on his night. He and other senior footballers spent halftime on the field with their parents to celebrate senior night. The free safety is a three-year starter and captain who has started more than 35 games during his time with the Eagles.
“It was pretty sweet seeing all my teammates out their with their parents,” he said. “Some got emotional. They just put so much heart and soul into this team over the years. Early mornings. Late nights. Hot practices. Cold practices. It just means a lot to be a part of this. It’s been really special.”
Mineral Wells 17, Glen Rose 62
Mineral Wells lost all its games in 2019 and the first two this season but won in Week Three and was prepared to start a winning streak. The Rams, however, were undercut by COVID-19. A spike in cases at the school postponed school and sports for two weeks and killed the Rams’ momentum. Their return to the field on Friday wasn’t what they had hoped, and they fell to 1-4.
Springtown 41, Gainesville 19
The Porcupines won their district opener and go 5-1 overall in a successful season.
Aledo 34, Frisco Lone Star 32
The Bearcats are the defending state champions but were facing a powerful Frisco team that made it to the quarterfinals last year. Aledo was leading 20-16 at halftime but fell behind in the third. A gutsy fourth quarter allowed the Bearcats to prevail in a squeaker.
Peaster 20, Ponder 26
This one hurt. The Greyhounds had begun their season by winning three non-conference games before losing last week to Pilot Point in the district opener. Peaster didn’t want to go 0-2 in district and came out of the chute hungry against a scrappy Ponder. Peaster led by six in the fourth but lost in overtime.
Gunner McElroy threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns but his running game, normally a strong suit, wasn’t working. He and his running backs churned out only 17 yards on the ground.
Tramar Gilbert caught two passes for 66 yards and a score, and Jayden Canafax caught three for 61 yards and a score.
Perrin-Whitt 12, Gorman 48
Trying to rebound from a tough loss to Throckmorton, Perrin-Whitt played its final non-conference game and hoped to whip the Panthers and head into district with momentum on their side. Instead, they lost by 36 points and now hope to bounce back this coming Friday.
Weatherford Christian 13, Lubbock Christian 52
The Lions lost its season opener and didn’t want to go 0-2 but faceed a powerful Lubbock Christian team that finished 13-1 last season.
Strawn 88, Covenant Classical 70
The Greyhounds wanted to win its final non-conference game before beginning district play, and they did in a convincing win over Covenant.
Trinity Christian 61, Calvary Christian 21
The Trinity Christian Eagles of Willow Park evened their record to 1-1 by beating Calvary.
Millsap and Gordon had byes this week
