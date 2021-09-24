The Weatherford Kangaroos are on a hot streak, making the Haltom Buffaloes their latest victim in a 47-14 romp Thursday night.
Quarterback Ryan Clark led the charge, running for four touchdowns and throwing for another. He would finish with more than 150 yards rushing, and 130 passing.
The Roos' leading receiver, Melvin Polk, had three receptions for 105 yards, including a touchdown.
The Weatherford defense has looked solid in recent weeks, and flexed its muscles again Thursday, nabbing a pair of interceptions for touchdowns in the second quarter, including a 31-yard rumble by Gary O'Bannon and a 71-yard return by Trey Rucker.
The Roos improved to 3-2 on the year and 2-0 in District 3-6A, and return to action Oct. 8, when they host Paschal.
