The Roos entered their Homecoming match-up with the visiting Rangers from Chisholm Trail, running their way to a commanding 46-7 win Friday.
"I am happy for the kids," Roo Head Coach Aubrey Sims said. "It has been a long week with Homecoming and everything they have done this week. They did a great job refocusing for the game."
The Roos got the ball to start the game and managed to drive down the field, where running back Jojo Polk capped off the drive with a quick run to put the Roos up an early seven points.
The Chisholm Trail Rangers answered with a touchdown on their opening drive to tie the game up.
Following the tie, the Roo defense became solid as a rock. The Weatherford defense was relentless on the Ranger QB all night, as they got to him on a sack that made him fumble the ball, giving it back to the Roos.
The Roos regained the lead when QB CJ Thornton took the ball 34 yards for the score. A missed extra point left it at 13-7.
Even when the Roos turned the ball over in their territory following a Ranger punt, the defense stepped up and did not allow the Rangers to get any momentum going.
Melvin Polk came up with a big interception at the goal line that ended the scoring threat from the Rangers.
The rushing offense for the Roos was electric on Friday as they broke off many long runs to put them in good field position.
They went into halftime up 33-7 over the visiting district foe.
All night long, the Roos managed to get a good amount of yards on each carry, which helped them control the game and the clock.
Penalties played a factor throughout this game for both teams.
"I think we got relaxed, and there were some mistakes from last week's game, which were self-inflicted," Sims said. "I thought we did a good job cleaning that up, but there were still way too many penalties."
Weatherford had many big-time plays negated due to a penalty, including a would-be touchdown late in the third quarter.
Following a 61-yard touchdown pass from Thornton to Colton McClure to put the Roos up 39-7 following the second missed extra point of the game, Sims decided it was time to rest his starters and give the backups some reps.
The Roos still managed to gain yards on the ground, and they were able to add one more touchdown to put the Roos up 46-7, which became the final score.
The Roos return to action on Oct. 7 when they travel to LD Bell to take on the Raiders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.