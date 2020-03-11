Stout defense and thievery on the bags helped pave the way for a 5-0 Weatherford Kangaroos’ win over the Keller Fossil Ridge Panthers Tuesday night at home.
Weatherford collected seven stolen bases against Fossil Ridge, (Jake Williams, three; Kaben Skold, two; Bruce Collingsworth, one; Coy McBride, one), as the team steadily built its lead over the first six innings, cashing in one run in each of the first, third and fourth innings before recording another two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
The Panthers enjoyed no such success on the offensive end, going three up, three down in three different innings at the plate, while the team’s best chance of scoring, a one-out situation with bases loaded in the top of the third, was quickly shut down by back-to-back outs.
Still trailing 5-0 heading into the top of the seventh, Fossil Ridge gave itself one last chance late, putting runners on first and second thanks to a fielding error and walk, respectively, with one out.
However, a late rally was not in the cards for the Panthers, who subsequently fell to the Roos after back-to-back strikeouts by senior pitcher Aaron Hayes.
Hayes (two strikeouts over one inning) and Dayton Tockey (four strikeouts over six innings) combined for the shutout on the mound for Weatherford.
Williams and Kaden Kerbow led the Roos’ offense with two hits apiece.
Weatherford returns to action today through Saturday at the Drew Medford Memorial Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.