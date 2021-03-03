Weatherford High School's softball team remains undefeated after a thrilling 7-6 walk-off win against the Granbury Lady Pirates. Both teams were undefeated at the start of the game, but only the Lady Roos can continue that claim.
The Lady Roos overcame deficits of 3-0 and 6-2, scoring two runs in the fourth inning, three points in the fifth inning, and a point in the sixth. The game winning hit came in the bottom of the seventh inning, when Hannah Reed drove a line drive to the right field fence to score Morgan Skold.
Reed led the Lady Roos with three hits, one run, and an RBI. Bella Garcia hit a towering three-run homer. Skold added two hits and two runs, and Addie Tidwell contributed a hit, RBI and a run. Grace Thompson and Kaylee Embry completed the scoring with one run apiece.
Lauren Belles pitched the complete game for her fourth win of the year.
The Lady Roos play next at the Granbury Invitational this weekend.
