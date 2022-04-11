The Weatherford Kangaroos split two last week, going 1-1 against Boswell and Granbury Friday and Saturday. The Roos came up short against the Pirates, 11-3, but found their groove Friday night, facing a fellow top-of-district opponent in Boswell.
Weatherford starting pitcher Kannon Kemp got into a jam early with a couple of walks and a wild pitch in the first inning, but got help from his defense as the Kangaroos turned a double play. Kemp finished his outing strong by giving up one run on three hits and striking out two on the way to leading the Kangaroos to sole possession of first in the district.
It would turn into quite the pitchers duel as neither pitcher would give up many hits on the way to a 2-1 Kangaroo victory. With that victory, Weatherford's winning streak increased to six games before falling to the Granbury Pirates the following night 11-3.
“We had to stay in the game one pitch at a time. They got a great team over there,” said Weatherford Head Coach Jason Lee. “It was a tight game the whole way, we knew to expect it that way, our mindset every game is to take it one pitch at a time and win that pitch.”
Both teams fought hard till the end, but Weatherford was the one who made more of the critical hits in the end.
“We were barreling balls all night, but couldn’t find the hole,” Boswell Coach Josh Stone said. “I thought we hit the ball better than they did, but they found the holes needed.”
Weatherford (14-5-2) welcomes in the Trinity High Trojans Tuesday as the Roos look to get back to their winning ways.
