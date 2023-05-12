ABILENE -- The Weatherford Kangaroos came off their bi-district series win over Timber Creek with another strong performance in the area round. This time, the Roos ousted the Midland Bulldogs in an area-round sweep.
The Kangaroos clinched the series with a 7-1 victory in Game 2 Friday morning and defeated Midland 5-3 in Game 1 Thursday night.
The Roos will face the winner of the Keller Indians and the El Paso Cartel in the regional quarterfinals with series details to be announced.
