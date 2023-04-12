POOLVILLE – After trailing for the first four innings of action on the baseball field, the Santo Wildcats began their impressive rally against the home team Poolville Monarchs.
In this Class 2A, District 10 matchup, Santo turned a 3-2 deficit into a 8-3 lead with a six-run fifth inning, and the Wildcats added five more runs in the following inning to run away from Poolville by a final score of 13-3 in six innings.
In the early going, the Monarchs controlled the game with senior Kole Blaylock on the mound giving the Santo batters a healthy dose of his curveball and fastball pitches. At the plate, Poolville drove a pair of runs across home plate in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead after one inning.
With Blaylock still going strong on the mound through four innings, Poolville held a 3-2 lead after the Wildcats were able to tighten the action with two runs of their own.
“I think we’re really young right now as a team, but we are really benefiting from the leadership of our upperclassmen … They can really help drive the team in the right direction,” Monarchs head coach Alex Bracy said. “Putting the ball in play, making contact, staying up and having our older guys lead the younger guys was driving us to be able to control the first part of the game.”
However, the Monarchs’ reign came to an end when Santo flipped the script to the tune of a six-run fifth inning.
“We’ve done a pretty good job of hitting the ball,” Wildcats head coach Matt Chapman said. “Blaylock, their pitcher – he can throw. He’s a good pitcher. We were a little off early on, and we just kind of finally caught our stride and made good contact. We made some base-running mistakes early on, but we got that fixed and cleaned up. Then, a few things started clicking for us. We were able to put a bat on the ball and started producing some runs.”
The offense began to click in a big way for Santo after Ayden Crow started the offensive action with a single. Later, a big RBI single plated two runs, which gave Santo the lead it would not relinquish at 4-3. After a Poolville error added another run to Santo’s score, a bloop single into shallow right field drove in two more runs to extend the lead to 7-3. Another RBI single made it 8-3, and the Wildcats were feeling the energy.
“We got a couple of big hits early in the fifth inning, and that really lit us up and set the tone for those innings (fifth and sixth),” Santo senior Billy Sandoval said. “We just fed off the energy and kept it going.”
As infectious as the hitting and playmaking was for Santo, the spirited environment they thrive in helped the fun-loving Wildcats baseball team stay true to its identity – work hard, play hard.
“We’re not like any normal baseball team. We like to chirp a lot, we like to talk and we like to have fun in the dugout,” Sandoval said. “Not a lot of teams do that, but I think that’s just the way Santo plays. We feed off each others’ energy and let it feed into the game both on offense and defense.”
Looking to bounce back, Bracy knows he has a young roster and sees things that can be corrected going forward both in the short- and long-term.
“I’m excited about our future, we are very young," Bracy said. "We had three freshman start in the infield. These guys have really grown a lot this year. Also, Santo applied some pressure on us and didn’t make it easy. When you apply a lot of pressure, good things will happen. I know the guys are eager to get back here tomorrow and get after it.”
Although the team has not clinched the spot outright, Chapman noted that this was a huge win for the team, not only in terms of a morale-booster, but also in regards to playoff seeding. Since Santo recorded the win, the Wildcats currently possess the second seed, which they could clinch with a victory against the Monarchs on Friday night.
The Monarchs and Wildcats square off again at 6 p.m. Friday at Santo High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.