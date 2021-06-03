Springtown softball slinger Sarah Crews was named co-pitcher of the year in District 7-4A. Crews’ strong work on the mound helped propel the Lady Pines to the area round of the playoffs this season.
This award might be the first of many awards for Crews, a freshman with three more years to play.
Infielder Camryn Slocum, a senior, earned first-team all district honors.
Sophomore outfielder Katrina Ray was selected second-team all district.
Honorable mentions went to Cheyanne Atchley, Jayden Grubis, Karley Haynes, Shaylee Mann, Angelina Ray, Emily Roberts and Haylee Sanborn.
