ST Softball

The Lady Pines won a bi-district title this season.

 Courtesy to the Weatherford Democrat

Springtown softball slinger Sarah Crews was named co-pitcher of the year in District 7-4A. Crews’ strong work on the mound helped propel the Lady Pines to the area round of the playoffs this season.

This award might be the first of many awards for Crews, a freshman with three more years to play.

Infielder Camryn Slocum, a senior, earned first-team all district honors.

Sophomore outfielder Katrina Ray was selected second-team all district.

Honorable mentions went to Cheyanne Atchley, Jayden Grubis, Karley Haynes, Shaylee Mann, Angelina Ray, Emily Roberts and Haylee Sanborn.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you