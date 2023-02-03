Due to the inclement weather, a few high school basketball games were postponed until Saturday, Feb 4.
Peaster at Brock
Girls: 6:15 p.m.
Boys: 7:30 p.m.
Last matchup: Both Peaster programs won against Brock. The girls won 53-35, and the boys edged out a 46-45 win.
Brock and Peaster boys will be facing off for the third time, as they played each other earlier in the season during the Whataburger tournament. There, Brock winning 56-55.
Both programs enter the matchup riding long winning streaks, as both Brock programs have a six-game winning streak, and both Peaster programs have an eight-game winning streak.
Both Peaster programs sit one game ahead of Brock for the top spot in the district.
Krum at Springtown
Girls: 3:30 p.m.
Boys: 4:45 p.m.
Last matchup: Krum won against the boys and girls team for Springtown. The Porcupines enter this game riding a four-game winning streak that has them a game out of first place behind Krum. The Lady Porcupines have the chance to tie for third place as they are a game behind Decatur in district standings.
Krum comes to Springtown on a six-game winning streak for their boys' team and a seven-game streak for their girls' team, who also are first in the district.
Glen Rose at Mineral Wells
Girls: 1 p.m.
Boys: 2:15 p.m.
Last matchup: Glen Rose won the early matchups against Mineral Wells' boys and girls teams.
The Rams are one game behind Graham for third place in the district, while the Lady Rams are two games behind Brownwood for third place.
Both Graham teams enter the matchups Saturday undefeated in district play.
