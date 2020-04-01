The Weatherford Christian School Lady Lions’ basketball team pieced together a three-round postseason run in 2019-20, defeating Plainview Christian in bi-district and Nacogdoches Regents in the area round before eventually falling to Lubbock Kingdom Prep in regionals, a campaign which netted the squad seven all-district honors (TAPPS District 3-1A).
Senior Julia Burks, junior Leilani Finney, junior Madison Fowler and sophomore Isabel McKamey were each recognized with first-team all-district selections.
Second-team selections for WCS included senior Melissa Butolo, sophomore Adi Jo Lee and junior Ali Lee.
